  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan: Overall caseload exceeds 43,000 since August

    13:21, 06 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani health authorities have registered 193 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coroanvirus2020.kz.

    Four people have passed away from the disease. 104 patients have made full recoveries from the COVID-like pneumonia in the past day.

    In total, Kazakhstan has recovered 43,073 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia since August 1, 2020. The disease has claimed lives of 454 people. Of 43,073, 30,956 patients have recovered.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!