COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan: Overall caseload exceeds 43,000 since August

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani health authorities have registered 193 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coroanvirus2020.kz.

Four people have passed away from the disease. 104 patients have made full recoveries from the COVID-like pneumonia in the past day.

In total, Kazakhstan has recovered 43,073 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia since August 1, 2020. The disease has claimed lives of 454 people. Of 43,073, 30,956 patients have recovered.