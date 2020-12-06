COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan: Overall caseload exceeds 43,000 since August
13:21, 06 December 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani health authorities have registered 193 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coroanvirus2020.kz.
Four people have passed away from the disease. 104 patients have made full recoveries from the COVID-like pneumonia in the past day.
In total, Kazakhstan has recovered 43,073 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia since August 1, 2020. The disease has claimed lives of 454 people. Of 43,073, 30,956 patients have recovered.