Covid positives won’t be allowed to go to grocery and drug stores in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - People who’ve tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 will no longer be allowed to go to the nearest grocery or drug store as of Monday, March 8, according to a new decree of the Public Health Authority (UVZ), TASR reports.

They’ll still be allowed to go to see a doctor in urgent cases and go for a test for SARS-CoV-2.

Apart from pointing to new mutations, UVZ noted that the Government has encouraged local authorities to secure necessities for people in quarantine, hence the scrapping of a provision from December.

People tested positive were allowed in late December to leave mandatory self-isolation in order to buy necessities if they had nobody to do it for them, but they were ordered to wear an FFP2 respirator at least, and observe hand hygiene. Asymptomatic people with a positive test were also allowed to attend the funeral of a close person, but they were told to maintain a safe distance of two metres, wear an FFP2 respirator and observe hand hygiene.