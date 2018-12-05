CPC crude export up 10.4% for Jan-Nov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) exported 55.129 mln tons of crude oil in January-November 2018 that is 10.45% more than in the same period of 2017, the CPC's press service reports.

In November this year the CPC exported 5,154 mln against 5,001 mln tons exported in November 2017.



The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) was founded for laying the pipeline and exporting Kazakhstan's oil in transit through Russia. It owns Tengiz -Novorossiysk pipeline up to 1,500 km to bridge oilfields in the west of Kazakhstan and Russia's Black Sea coast. Its export rose by 24.4% in 2017 as compared to 2016 settling at 55,107 mln tons.