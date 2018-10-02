CPC increases oil export by 11.4% for 9 months
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has exported 44.862 million tons of oil for the past nine months that is 11.44% more against last January-September, its press service reports.
It exported 4.656 million tons of oil this September against 4.095 million tons supplied last September.
The Caspian Pipeline Consortium was founded to build a pipeline and export Kazakhstan's oil through Russia.
CPC owns Tengiz - Novorossiysk pipeline up to more than 1,500 km that bridges West Kazakhstan oilfields and Russia's Black Sea coast.