CPC increases oil export by 11.4% for 9 months

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has exported 44.862 million tons of oil for the past nine months that is 11.44% more against last January-September, its press service reports.

It exported 4.656 million tons of oil this September against 4.095 million tons supplied last September.



The Caspian Pipeline Consortium was founded to build a pipeline and export Kazakhstan's oil through Russia.



CPC owns Tengiz - Novorossiysk pipeline up to more than 1,500 km that bridges West Kazakhstan oilfields and Russia's Black Sea coast.