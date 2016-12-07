CPC invested $23M in Atyrau social sphere

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - During 5 years of cooperation the Caspian Pipeline Consortium has invested USD 23 million into development of the social sphere of Atyrau region.

The agreement of cooperation for development of the region's social sphere, such as education, health care and of sport, was signed five years ago by akim of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev and CEO of Caspian Pipeline Consortium Nikolay Gorban.





"The agreement between akimat and CPC is important for us. Under the 5-year agreement we have provided about USD 23 million for development of the social sphere of the region. The last accomplishments are two kindergartens and school which will be put in service in the second quarter of 2017. The agreement ended in 2016 and was completely executed. The new agreement for another 5 years implies participation of the company in social partnership programs and development of health care, education, sport and help to low income population", - N. Gorban reported.





The CPC system is one of the largest investment projects in the energy sphere with participation of the foreign equity in the territory of the CIS. The length of the pipeline which connects Western Kazakhstan oil fields to the offshore terminal in Novorossiysk equals 1,511 km. The offshore terminal of CPC is equipped with portable mooring devices which enable to load tankers standing remotely from the coast or in adverse meteo conditions.