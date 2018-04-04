CPC Marine Terminal hits new record of monthly loading

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In March 2018, the CPC Marine Terminal hit a new record of monthly loading. It loaded 5,506,294 tons or 43,609,021 barrels, which is almost 6% higher than the previous record dated December 2017 when the monthly loading achieved 5,196,229 tons, the Consortium's press service reports.

Volumes loaded in March this year appeared to be 11.7% higher compared to the same period of last year. As a reminder, 4,929,486 tons were loaded into tankers in March 2017.



The remarkable thing is that the Marine Terminal handled 140 tankers from the beginning of 2018 through April 2 (50 of which were handled in March); these tankers received over 15 million tons of crude.



CPC Base Business has seen such an impressive increase due to the Tengiz-Novorossiysk Pipeline Expansion Project completed by the Consortium. In 2017 alone six new PSs were put into operation: A-PS-4A and A-PS-5A in Astrakhan Oblast, PS-8 in Krasnodar Krai, PS-5 in Stavropol Krai, A-PS-3A in Kazakhstan and PS-2 in Kalmykia, where comprehensive testing was successfully completed and the PS was put into pilot operation.



For reference:

CPC pipeline system is one of the largest investment projects in the energy industry with the participation of foreign capital on the CIS territory. The length of the pipeline connecting the oil fields in Western Kazakhstan with the Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk is 1,511 km. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with single point moorings which allow for safe tanker lifting at a considerable distance from the shore, also when the weather conditions are unfavorable.



CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation (represented by Transneft - 24% and CPC Company - 7 %) - 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by KazMunayGaz - 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC - 1.75%) - 20.75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% и Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC - 1.75%.