CPC oil exports rise by 28.3% in January-September

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In September 2017, 4,095,227 gross tons (32,356,030 barrels) of crude oil were lifted from the Marine Terminal of Caspian Pipeline Consortium (Yuzhnaya Ozereevka, Krasnodar Krai), or 801,789 tons more than during the same period of the last year, CPC press service reports.

Since the beginning of 2017 through to the end of September, 40,256,270 gross tons of crude oil were loaded on 385 tankers, with 36,511,719 gross tons of crude oil being the oil of Kazakhstani Shippers and 3,744,551 gross tons of crude oil - of Russian Shippers.

The CPC pipeline system is one of the largest investment projects with foreign capital in the energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz-Novorossiysk Pipeline is 1,511 km; it transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation (represented by Transneft - 24% and CPC Company - 7%) - 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by KazMunayGaz - 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC - 1.75%) - 20.75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC - 1.75%.