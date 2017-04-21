CPC pipeline restarted after scheduled shutdown

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On 20 April 2017 crude pumping via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk Trunk Pipeline (TP) was restored after the completion of work of 56-hour scheduled TP shutdown. The pipeline system maintenance and tie-in of new Expansion Project facilities were performed. The work was performed at all of the Trunk Pipeline facilities, including Pump Stations (PS) and the Marine Terminal, the company informed on its website .



Newly built A-PS-3A was tied in to the Trunk Pipeline in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to that all the PS subsystems successfully underwent safety reviews.

Comprehensive upgrade of the ControlNet system coax segments was completed at the Atyrau PS. The system has been in use at CPC since 2001. It is designed for guaranteed delivery of information and control input of main and auxiliary process equipment between the PS and the CPC Operations Control Center (OCC). The completed upgrade of the ControlNet network hardware / software will increase the PS control reliability and operation safety of the pipeline system as a whole.

The Drag Reducing Agent injection system was connected and integrated to the TP control system at the PS-4 tie-in point in the Stavropol Krai.

The control logic of automatic tripping of surge protection against inadvertent closure of mainline block valve at the Trunk Pipeline was checked in all CPC Regions.

Control logic of gas detection system at the quality loops of the Tank Farm treatment facilities was developed and tested at the CPC Marine Terminal.

The automated pig running logic was tested at all pig launchers / receivers of new PS commissioned as part of the CPC pipeline system expansion.

In total 5 ball valves were replaced at the Tengiz PS and the Atyrau PS in the Republic of Kazakhstan and at the Astrakhan PS and the Komsomolskaya PS in the Russian Federation.

For reference:

The CPC pipeline system is one of the largest investment projects with foreign capital in the energy sector in the CIS. The length of the pipeline connecting oil fields in Western Kazakhstan with the Marine Terminal in Novorossiysk is 1,511 km. CPC’s Marine Terminal is equipped with Single Point Moorings that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, including bad weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation (represented by Transneft – 24% and CPC Company – 7%) – 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by KazMunayGaz – 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%) – 20.75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.