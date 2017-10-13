CPC plans on transferring KZT 25B to Kazakh budget in 2017

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM In 2017, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is expected to transfer KZT 25 billion to the budget of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In 2016, KZT 21 billion 150 million was transferred to the national budget of the Republic of Kazakhstan. For 9 months of this year, KZT 14 billion 610 million has already been transferred. In total, the forecast for this year is KZT 24 billion 970 million as tax payments to the budget of Kazakhstan," CPC General Director Nikolay Gorban said.

CPC pipeline system is one of the largest investment projects in the energy industry with the participation of foreign capital on the CIS territory. The length of the pipeline connecting the oil fields in Western Kazakhstan with the Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk is 1,511 km. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with single point moorings which allow for safe tanker lifting at a considerable distance from the shore, also when the weather conditions are unfavorable.