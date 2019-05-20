CPPK candidate partakes in futsal tournament in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The capital of Kazakhstan hosted the Spring 2019 Futsal Tournament of the Kazakhstan Football Amateurs League with the participation of the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan nominated by the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

To promote healthy lifestyle, activists of the national campaign office of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan held the Spring 2019 Futsal Tournament in Nur-Sultan. It took place in Koktal district of the city with the participation of presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov.

The candidate congratulated the team members on the start of the tournament, noting that sport has always been essential in the life of modern society and is the key to the harmonious development of an individual and the nation as a whole.

Zhambyl in Nur-Sultan highlighted that his life is knit up with sport. In particular, he is a holder of a black belt in karate and the Honorary President of the Sport Karate Federation.

Having voiced the key points of the election program, Akhmetbekov wished good luck to the tournament players and fans.



"Our party will continue to strive for ensuring that the focus of Kazakhstan's policy is a working person, his/her life, intellect, culture together with physical health, and commitment to serve the country and society," he emphasized.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutay Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.