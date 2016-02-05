CPPK launched pre-election headquarters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A pre-election headquarters of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan has started its work today, Kazinform reports.

“The activities of the pre-election headquarters will require us to consolidate our efforts both at central and regional levels. We must operate as one team. We have been charged quite a complicated task. For this reason, we need to activate the work of our regional committees and primary organizations,” Head of the Party’s pre-election headquarters Aikyn Konurov said at a press conference today.

Earlier, the Party adopted its election program at the 10th extraordinary session.

“The main objective of the pre-election headquarters will be to mobilize all resources of the Party to promote across the country. The Communist People’s Party of Kazakhstan keeps adhering to the principles based on fundamental ideas of Marxism and Leninism. The early elections to the Majilis of Kazakhstan provide a unique opportunity for us to bring our ideas to the people. Since the moment of its establishment, our Party has been actively participating in all election campaigns. We are confident in support of our followers,” said Secretary of the Party’s Central Committee Turgun Syzdykov.