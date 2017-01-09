Cradle saved baby girl from death after explosion in Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A baby girl survived death after a two-storey barrack-type housing collapsed in Shymkent, South Kazakhstan region, otyrar.kz reports.

The girl was lying in a besik (Kazakhs' traditional cradle), when a big piece of ceiling fell upon the upper crossbar of besik. Fortunately, the baby was not injured.



The building collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded there January 8 at 04:25 a.m.

According to the owner, two families were renting apartments in the house.



A woman died as a result of the tragedy and four were rescued, emergency authorities said.

