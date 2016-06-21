Creation of single EEU oil market can be postponed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The creation of a single oil and oil products' market for the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), can be postponed if it doesn't meet the interests of all member states, said Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the country's population.



The single oil market should benefit the economies of all EEU countries and there is enough time to achieve this purpose, added Idrissov.



Earlier, during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, heads of the EEU member states reached an agreement in principle on creating a single oil market by 2025.



The Eurasian Economic Union started to operate in early 2015. Its member states are Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, trend.az reports.