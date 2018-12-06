Crew from aborted Soyuz MS-10 mission getting ready for next launch

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague are getting ready for a new space flight scheduled for March 1, 2019. Director General of Roscosmos said it after successful launch of Soyuz MS-11 manned vehicle from Baikonur cosmodrome.

Another NASA astronaut Christina H. Koch joined Ovchinin and Hague.



Recall that on October 11, 2018 Soyuz FG carrier rocket aborted after its launch from Baikonur cosmodrome at 2:40 p.m. The manned spacecraft carried Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and Nick Hague to the ISS. The descent capsule with the crew landed in 25 km away from Zhezkazgan, Karaganda region.