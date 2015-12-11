Crew members claimed guilty for CRJ-200 crash near Almaty in Jan 2013

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Chief Transport Prosecutor's Office announced completion of the pre-trial investigation of the SCAT Airlines Flight 760 crash near Almaty city. Prosecutors say the accident was caused by wrong actions of the crew.

Recall that CRJ-200 jet belonging to SCAT Airlines was flying from Kokshetau to Almaty January 29, 2013 at about 13:00, when it downed in 5 km from the city. All 21 people on board – 16 passengers and 5 crew members – died.

The Transport Prosecutor’s Office together with the Commission of the Kazakhstan Investments and Development Ministry, foreign and domestic experts thoroughly investigated all possible causes of the accident.

According to them, wrong actions of the crew members led to the crash of the plane. It was also found out that aircraft commander underwent surgery two months before the accident. Crew members were sent for trainings to a foreign center which was not recognized by Kazakhstan. The pilots did not pass appropriate qualification upgrading courses or trainings.