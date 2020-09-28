Crew members of ISS expedition 64 arrive at Baikonur Cosmodrome

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – The primary and backup crews of the ISS long-duration expedition 64 arrived at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The primary crew includes Russia’s astronauts Sergey Ryzhikob and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov as well as NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins. While backup crew members are Russia’s astronauts Oleg Novitskiy and Petr Dubrov as well as NASA astronaut Mark Thomas Vande Hei.

Both crews’ members are to undergo training as well as medical examinations within two weeks before the launch to the ISS.

According to the press service of Roscosmos, the astronauts are to attend their first training session in the Soyuz MS-17 manned space vehicle today.

The Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-17 manned space vehicle will lift off on October 14, 2020 at about 11:45am Nur-Sultan time from the site number 31 at Baikonur Cosmodrome.