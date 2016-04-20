Crime rate reduced by 9% in Kyzylorda - K. Kusherbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The crime rate reduced by 9% in Kyzylorda, Governor of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev informed at the briefing dedicated to the progress in implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".

The governor noted that in order to ensure the supremacy of the law, the local police service has been established at the levels of the region, districts and the city of Kyzylorda.

"The first results of the work demonstrated the reduction of the crime rate by 9 % as a result of the first three months of this year," the head of the region told.