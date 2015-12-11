  • kz
    Criminal case launched against Director of SCAT Airline’s Flight Department

    14:11, 11 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A criminal case against Director of the Flight Department of Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines was launched, due to the CRJ-200 crash in Almaty region in 2013 which led to deaths of 21 people.

    The Transport Prosecutor’s Office announced today the results of the pre-trial investigation. Crew members were found guilty for the accident.

    A criminal case was launched December 10 against Director of the company’s Flight Department who is suspected in committing the crime prescribed in Part 3 of Article 344 of the Kazakhstan Criminal Code. The case was submitted to the Almaly district court of Almaty, an official statement reads.

    Recall that CRK-200 jet belonging to SCAT Airlines downed January 29, 2013 in 5 km from Almaty city. The plane carrying 16 passengers and 5 crew members was flying from Kokshetau to Almaty. All the people who were onboard died.

    Prosecutor General's Office Transport Accidents News
