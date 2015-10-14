Cristiano Ronaldo receives record fourth Golden Boot for Real Madrid goals

MADRID. KAZINFORM - Cristiano Ronaldo has received a record fourth Golden Boot after leading all scorers in Europe's domestic leagues last season.

The Real Madrid forward scored 48 goals in 35 Spanish league games to claim his third Golden Boot with the Bernabéu club. His other award came with Manchester United in 2007-08. No other player has won four. Ronaldo was accompanied at the awards ceremony by his mother, his son, the Madrid coach Rafa Benítez, club president Florentino Pérez and the Portuguese ambassador to Spain. The 30-year-old Ronaldo became Madrid's all-time leading scorer in September with 324 goals, overtaking Raúl. Source: The Guardian