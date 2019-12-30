Cristiano Ronaldo: top UEFA competition scorer of 2019 and the decade

NYON. KAZINFORM - Cristiano Ronaldo is 2019's top scorer in UEFA competition with 21 goals, and the No1 of the decade on 145, Kazinform refers to the official website of UEFA.

Cristiano Ronaldo has finished the top scorer in UEFA competition for the fourth time in seven years, just pipping Harry Kane and Vivianne Miedema.

Ronaldo led the way in all UEFA fixtures for club and country in 2013, 2014 and 2017, but his crown was taken last year by Daishawn Redan of Chelsea and Netherlands youth. However, in 2019 seven UEFA Champions League goals for Juventus plus 14 in total for Portugal in European Qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League Finals ensured Ronaldo ended two goals clear of Harry Kane.

Kane's 19 meant he took second just ahead of an Arsenal player – Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema. Her ten UEFA Women's Champions League and eight UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifying goals have come in just nine games, all since August. In total, FIFA Women's World Cup finalist Miedema scored 53 goals in the calendar year for club and country, the best for a top-level female, one behind Robert Lewandowski's tally of 54.

Lewandowski ended fifth in the table, just behind Raheem Sterling and level with Renan Mantelli, whose 16 UEFA Futsal Champions League goals for Omonia Nicosia was the highest tally in a single UEFA competition this year.