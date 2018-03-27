  • kz
    Cristiano Ronaldo tries Kazakh chapan on

    08:06, 27 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM -  Atyrau businessmen met with one of the world's number one footballers - Cristiano Ronaldo, Kazinform reports.

    "The meeting occurred in Geneva, Switzerland. Cristiano Ronaldo received gifts and a Kazakh chapan - national coat. We tried to choose such gifts which would tell him a lot about our culture. We presented him also a Goldman statuate, a belt embroidered with national ornament and silver buckle, a lash and other Kazakh national attributes," one of the participants of the meeting Alisher Utepov told Kazinform.   




