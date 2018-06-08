Critérium du Dauphiné.Impressive ride Dario Cataldo, wins Mountain Jersey at stage 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Riding solo for a long time, being the first to be on top of the Col du Mont Noir (HC) but getting caught just 300 meters before the finish: the story of Dario Cataldo's impressive ride at stage 4 of Critérium du Dauphiné.

After his performance, he is the new wearer of the mountain jersey. Julian Alaphilippe won the stage, Pello Bilbao showed his legs by finishing not far behind at an eleventh place, Astana Pro Team's official website reads.



The 181-kilometer-long stage from Chazey-sur-Ain to Lans-en-Vercors was the first mountain stage of this year's Critérium du Dauphiné. After riding 52 kilometers in the first hour, finally a breakaway was created of eight man, including Dario Cataldo. Arriving at the Col du Mount Noir, Cataldo attacked and rode solo until 300 meter before the finish. He finished twelfth, just behind Pello Bilbao who took eleventh. Eventually, because of taking the points at the HC climb today, he got the mountain jersey as the new KOM.

Another mountain stage coming up tomorrow, as the peloton will ride from Grenoble to Valmorel. During the 130 kilometers, they'll face two climbs of the second category in the first 20 kilometers, to finish at the HC climb to Valmorel.