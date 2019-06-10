Critérium du Dauphiné St.1. Alexey Lutsenko 8th in sprint

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM With just 500 meters to go at Stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, the three-man breakaway got caught, including Magnus Cort who took off with five other riders right from the start. A reduced peloton sprinted for the stage win, with Kazakh champion Alexey Lutsenko taking the eighth place behind winner Edvald Boasson Hagen, Astana Pro Team informs on its website.

Stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2019 started in Aurillac to finish in Jussac after 142 kilometers of racing. A group of six riders took off from the start, including Magnus Cort. With an advantage of over three minutes on the peloton, the group worked well together to make it to the finish line. But on the final circuit, most of the riders in the break got dropped and only Magnus Cort and Oliver Naesen were leading before they got joined by Bjorg Lambrecht, who attacked from the chasing pack. But the three riders wouldn't make it to the line, as the reduced peloton caught them with 500 meters to go.

Edvald Boasson Hagen was the fastest rider of the day, he's the first overall leader in the Dauphiné as he won the stage. Kazakh champion Alexey Lutsenko finished eighth, Jakob Fuglsang finished in the same group as well.

June 10, the riders will start in Mauriac to finish in Craponne-sur-Arzon after 180 kilometers. Another hard, hilly day at Critérium du Dauphiné is expected at Stage 2.