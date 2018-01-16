Criticism in President's Address is the last warning - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed to complete the work on updating the database of self-employed Kazakhstanis this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the PM, the criticism in President Nazarbayev's State-of-the-Nation Address regarding the issue with the self-employed should be considered as the last warning for the government as well as the regions. He stressed that it is a complex work that Government, regions, as well as akimats should be equally engaged in to complete the project in 2018.

In this regard, Bakytzhan Sagintayev also suggested the Minister of Labor and Social Protection, holding monthly working meetings, if necessary.

The Prime Minister stressed that, in accordance with the President's instructions, in case the work in terms of digitization is completed ahead of schedule, the Government should not wait until 2020 with implementing the compulsory social health insurance program and start the work as soon as possible. In this regard, Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed Deputy Prime Minister Askar Zhumagaliev to do everything in order to complete the database of self-employed this year.