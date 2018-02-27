CRM system for investors to be launched in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, during the meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Saparbek Tuyakbayev, Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest, has reported on the work performed to attract foreign investments as part of the implementation of the National Investment Strategy of Kazakhstan for 2018-2022, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakh Invest's press service.

The Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest reported that based on the economic needs, the list of 145 projects involving foreign investors for the total amount of $47,8 billion with creation of about 35 thousand workplaces has been formed.



In 2018, the akimats jointly with the government authorities will initiate the construction of 15 projects with participation of foreign investments for $1,6 billion and will commission 23 projects for $3 billion. Thus, in the context of the regions of Kazakhstan, the largest number of investment projects planned to be commissioned are accounted for Almaty region - 5 projects ($179 million), South Kazakhstan region - 5 projects ($1.9 billion), Almaty - 5 projects ($187 million), Astana - 2 projects ($244 million) and Kostanay region - 2 projects ($14 million).



In addition, this year the task is to attract investors for the implementation of 17 large projects for $16.4 billion with the signing of a binding document.



"As of today, in order to attract investors 50 projects have been prepared jointly with Deloitte company. Investment proposals comply with international standards and are currently in progress. This year, we will prepare new investment proposals with the involvement of international advisors, the "Big Four", - Mr. Tuyakbaev said.



Within the implementation of the National Investment Strategy, the work with investors is based on targeted principle. Therefore, by April 2018, a "Country strategy" or a guide to work with a specific country will be created for each priority country or group of countries. In addition, the innovation in this direction is the involvement of companies specializing in attracting investments (Multiplier) from such countries as Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, the Russian Federation, etc.



"Also, we are focused on provision of comfortable conditions for foreign investors. The system of ‘early response' to the problematic issues of investors is being introduced. It includes the strengthening of the investment ombudsman institute. In addition, a special call-center will be launched in May 2018 to help investors during their stay in Kazakhstan," the Head of Kazakh Invest noted.



This June, Invest.gov.kz website will launch the CRM system for investors. Each investor will have access to the system. Thus, the authorized bodies will not only track the process of attracting investments, implementating investment projects, but also will identify problem areas, analyze the reasons for their occurrence and will promptly eliminate them. Such tool will provide quick feedback to the investor.