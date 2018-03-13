Croatia hails Kazakh President's social initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Croatia Tolezhan Barlybayev had a meeting in Zagreb with Assistant Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Amir Muharemi, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA press service.

During the talks, the Ambassador informed the Croatian side of the Five Social Initiatives announced by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. It was noted that in the era of global change, the values of a social state and the principles of social justice and accountability unchangeably remain the top priority for the Kazakh leadership.

The Croatian Assistant Minister welcomed the social initiatives of the Leader of Kazakhstan. He said that the implementation of large-scale social programs creates favorable conditions for business cooperation between the two states. In particular, the Croatian side expresses its readiness to assist in the implementation of the President's first initiative on the construction of affordable housing for the population using advanced technologies.

The diplomat highlighted the ample opportunities for cooperation in implementing the third initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of higher education and improving the living standards of the student-age population.

According to Mr. Muharemi, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev once again demonstrated a wise and forward-looking approach in the implementation of far-reaching reforms and the modernization of social policy to improve the living standards for each citizen of Kazakhstan.

At the meeting, the interlocutors also exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda. The Ambassador informed of the fact that Kazakhstan signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. He also outlined the country's activities as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018, the Astana process on the Syrian settlement, and other topical issues. The sides discussed the issues related to the interaction between the two countries the framework of the UN, OSCE, the Council of Europe, and other international organizations.