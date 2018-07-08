Croatia prepares for ‘big game’ against England at 2018 FIFA World Cup — defender Vida

SOCHI.KAZINFORM After defeating hosts Russia on Saturday night in Sochi, the Croatian national football team is preparing for a ‘big game' against team England in the semifinals round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Croatian footballer Domagoj Vida said.

The Croatian national football team entered the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup knocking out hosts Russia in the quarterfinals match on Saturday night in Sochi with the 4-3 penalty shootout win following 2-2 draw in the regular and 30-minute overtime period, TASS reports.

"The whole team played at its best," Vida told journalists after the match. "We experienced minor problems at the beginning of the game, but it is not important anymore."

"We are now ready for the big game against England," the 29-year-old defender of the Croatian national team stated.