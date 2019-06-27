Croatia's Foreign Minister Pejcinovic Buric elected new Council of Europe chief

STRASBOURG. KAZINFORM Participants in the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have elected Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Marija Pejcinovic Buric Secretary General of the Council of Europe, PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier said on Wednesday.

According to Pasquier, a total of 274 parliamentarians took part in the voting. Pejcinovic Buric who garnered 159 votes was elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe for five years, TASS reports.