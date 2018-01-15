Croatian FM congratulates Kazakhstan on assuming UNSC Presidency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 12, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Tolezhan Barlybayev met with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia and Deputy Prime Minister of Croatia, Marija Pejčinović Burić, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

At the meeting, the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Croatia congratulated Kazakhstan on assuming the presidency of the UN Security Council and wished success to Kazakh diplomats in the forthcoming work. It is noted that Croatia also applied for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2031-32.

In light of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Croatia, Marija Pejčinović Burić highly assessed the state and prospects for development of bilateral relations. The growth of bilateral trade was strongly emphasized. The volume of bilateral trade according to Kazakhstan's statistics in 2017 exceeded $325 million. Of great importance were the inter-ministerial consultations held in October 2017, which resulted in the signing of the Cooperation Plan for 2018-2020 between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Croatia.

The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia noted successful organization of the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana, and also expressed gratitude to Kazakhstani colleagues for the introduction of a visa-free regime for Croatian citizens for up to 30 days.

Ambassador Barlybayev spoke about the contents of President Nazarbaev's address to the people of Kazakhstan called "New Development Opportunities in the Conditions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution". It was stressed that the implementation of the document creates favorable opportunities for trade, economic and investment cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Croatia. The diplomat informed the Minister of ongoing work on the expansion of legal framework, intensification of close contacts between foreign and branch institutions, development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The parties agreed on the necessity of updating the legal framework and accelerating the internal procedures required for entry into force of a number of important agreements. They also discussed issues related to the planned opening of the Embassy of Croatia in Kazakhstan and the organization of visits by Croatian representatives to the 11th Astana Economic Forum, the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana and other events. At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador presented the Minister with a memorable national souvenir - a symbol of Independent Kazakhstan.