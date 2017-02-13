Cross-Country Skiing Federation awards Winter Universiade 2017 winners

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Cross-Country Skiing Federation and Chief of Samruk-Kazyna Fund Umirzak Shukeyev presented cash awards to the winners and prize winners of the Winter Universiade 2017 in Almaty.





“Some athletes demonstrated quite unexpected results. I am happy that namely our athletes – Vanya Luft, Olzhas Klimin, Anna Shevchenko – surprised us greatly,” Shukeyev said during the awards ceremony.





The champions of the Universiade were awarded with 500,000 tenge each (Anna Shevchenko, Olzhas Klimin and Ivan Luft). Silver medalists received 300,000 tenge each (relay – Anna Shevchenko, Olga Mandrika and Irina Bykova; relay – Sergey Malyshev, Vitaly Pukhkalo, Rinat Mukhin and Olzhas Klimin). Bronze medal winners were awarded with 200,000 tenge (Anna Shevchenko, Anna Stoyan and Sergey Malyshev).





Recall that Kazakhstani athletes won 9 medals at the WU 2017 – 2 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze medals.











