Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed receives Bill Gates

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Bill Gates, Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who is in the capital to attend the international health forum, "Reaching the Last Mile - Mobilising Together to Eliminate Infectious Disease", which started today.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern, particularly in the humanitarian field, coordination of efforts in the areas of relief and development in underprivileged countries and peoples. They also discussed the two sides' efforts in promoting healthcare, disease control and prevention, and the important proposals and programmes to be implemented, which will help reduce the spread of diseases, WAM reports.



The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei is the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.