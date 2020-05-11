Crucial to boost adoption of advanced distant teaching technologies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to changes in the social sphere.

«The current crisis showed the world the extent of social issues: medicine, education and social protection. It is necessary to carry out sweeping reforms aimed at upgrading health protection system, full technologic retooling of medical facilities, raising the medical staff skills. It is essential to adapt to rapid response to any emergencies,’ the Head of State addressing the State Commission’s meeting held today.

The President said that the national sanitary and epidemiological service should be fundamentally enhanced.

The Government should set up a Biological Security Council attracting influential scientists and experts.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed it is essential to develop protocols and e-teaching methods, complete real digitalization at all educational establishments. It is crucial to boost implementation of up-to-date distant teaching technologies, to reconsider the content of educational programs, to make them available and interactive.