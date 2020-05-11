Crucial to build new economic structure, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on the economic prospects once the state of emergency is lifted the countrywide.

Addressing the sitting of the State Commission, the President said that it is necessary to raise the country’s economic self-sustainability. The role of each key economic sector (industry, energy, agriculture, service) should be defined. To this end it is crucial to immediately build a new structure of Kazakhstani economy.

According to the President, approach to industrialization should be reconsidered. It is necessary to outline real opportunities at the export and domestic markets, goals, instruments and move forward.

The Head of State stressed that the current situation proved out that food security is the critical element of the country’s safety at large. That’s why the Government would further back agrarians. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the Government jointly with Atameken to launch a pilot project in some regions aimed at development of a cooperation chain «from field to market» and by mid-2021 develop a complex program.