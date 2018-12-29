Crucial to develop Kazakhstan's light industry, President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the meeting with Kazakh mass media President Nursultan Nazarbayev said that it is crucial to rebuild the country's consumer goods manufacturing and tune up home-grown clothing industries.



As the President said one of the Almaty factories make great men's suits. He also stressed the need to boost dress-making sector.



"We have to rebuild the country's light industry by any means. We all have, namely, cotton, wool and leather. I know we produce good cold weather footwear. Our army and police wear clothes made in Kazakhstan. (...) It is the right policy and we will further develop the industry," the Head of State resumed.