Crucial to ensure well-balanced, harmonious human progress, China's Vice Premier

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "I would like to take this opportunity and express my great respect to First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who was the initiator of the forum and express high recognition to the Government of Kazakhstan for the high level of the forum," Vice Premier of the State Council of China Han Zheng said, taking the floor at the XII Astana Economic Forum.

"China has 1.4 bln people of population which is the biggest human capital globally. The most significant complex development breakthrough and promotion of the new model of urbanization, great prospects for economic development have significantly strengthened the role of China as a sustainable driver in the world economy and large market with opportunities for all countries of the world. We are ready to share with you with these opportunities in the interest of joint development and common future to the benefit of the peoples of the countries," Han Zheng said.



He proposed to ensure sustainable growth of the world economy through open cooperation, to provide well-balanced, harmonious development of humanity, resources and ecology, develop urbanization.



The Vice Premier has also urged to jointly ensure sustainable development in all spheres.