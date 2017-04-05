  • kz
    Crucial to keep modernizing Kazatomprom - President

    19:31, 05 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met Chairman of the Board of Kazatomprom JSC Askar Zhumagaliyev, Kazinform reports with reference to Akorda press-service.

    During the meeting the President was reported on the results of Kazatomprom's activity and on development of nuclear industry as a whole.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev gave consideration to the issues of peaceful use of the atom and global nuclear stations trends.

    Also, Askar Zhumagaliyev reported to the President that according to the last year results the enterprise achieved all production and financial targets. For the first time the net profit exceeded KZT108bn.

    In addition, Nazarbayev was informed on the process of implementing the transformation program at the enterprise producing the economic effect of over KZT16bn.

    The President pointed out the necessity to continue diversification and modernization of Kazatomprom. Summarizing the results of the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of instructions.

     

