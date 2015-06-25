  • kz
    Crucial to promote Mangilik Yel idea through books, films - Abdykalikova

    16:58, 25 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The nationwide idea "Mangilik Yel" (Eternal Nation) should be promoted through films and books, believes Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova.

    "It is necessary to promote the idea of Mangilik Yel not only through mass media, but also through cinematography, bestselling books, software applications, etc. We need brand new content, texts, dialogues, scenarios," Ms Abdykalikova said at the extended session of the scientific and expert council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana on Thursday. "Only in that case such values as equality, diligence, honesty, and tolerance will become an integral part of the life of each Kazakhstani," she added.

