Crucial to provide millions of Kazakhstani families with housing - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Urbanization dictates its own rules and the development of construction sector becomes a necessity. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that the construction sector should become a fully-fledged driver of national economy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We must not forget that by investing into the construction of highways, apartment complexes and other infrastructure, we determine the physical and technological appearance of our cities for many years to come. That is why it is so important to ensure transfer of the most advanced technologies into construction and production of construction materials," President Nazarbayev stressed in his new state-of-the-nation address.



Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that he instructed to begin the implementation of the Nurly Zher housing program that will eventually solve one of the most important tasks - providing nearly 1.5 million of Kazakhstani families with housing in the upcoming 15 years.



The program includes extensive measures on the development of housing market: cheap loans for property developers, construction of housing for Zhilstroysberbank bank depositors, lease housing for socially vulnerable groups of the society, etc.



"We will try to employ certain architectural style while constructing residential houses in the cities across the country. The government will help with the necessary infrastructure to this end," the Head of State added.