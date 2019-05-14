  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Crucial to start development of new oil and gas fields in Kazakhstan, President

    14:16, 14 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "It is crucial to proceed to development of new oil and gas fields in Kazakhstan, apply modern technologies to the current projects," President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, the Akorda Twitter account reads.

    "The Government jointly with KazMunaiGas National Company and akimat should elaborate a clear strategy for the oil and gas industry development in the region," the Head of State noted meeting the general public in Kyzylorda.

    As earlier reported, the Kazakh President is paying a working visit to Kyzylorda region.

    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region President of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!