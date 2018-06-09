  • kz
    Crude oil gets cheaper

    10:49, 09 June 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oil prices went down during Friday trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the trading session on London-based ICE Futures, the price of Brent crude oil to be delivered in August eased by $0.86, down to $76.46 a barrel.

    As to a WTI crude futures contract for delivery in July, it receded by $0.21, down to $65.74 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

     

