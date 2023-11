CSKA boxers top Sagadat Nurmagambetov's tournament

ASTANA.KAZINFORM Boxing tournament in honor of Halyk Kaharmany, first Defense Minister of independent Kazakhstan, army general Sagadat Nurmagambetov took place in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.



In the unofficial medal standings, CSKA athletes were first, East - second, and South Kazakhstan boxers - third.



The winners in their weight categories are: Aibek Rymbekuly (East Kazakhstan, 49 kg), Anvar Muzaparov (CSKA, 52 kg), Aishuak Kasanov (Pavlodar region, 56 kg), Darkhan Zhumsakbayev (CSKA, 60 kg), Adil Zakir (Astana, 64 Kg), Aidarkhan Nukanov (SKO, 69 kg), Tolesh Abay (South Kazakstan, 75 kg), Murat Baigaziev (Zhambyl region, 81 kg), Salauat Toleubayev (Almaty region, 91 kg) and Abdulla Khudaganov (Uzbekistan, over 91 kg) .

Sagadat Nurmagambetov's grandson Salyk thanked the Central Sports Club of Ministry of Defense for the great contribution in popularizing sports and holding a tournament in at the highest level.