CSTO approves amendments to regulation on working group on Afghanistan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) held a meeting in Moscow on 10 May. The meeting was chaired by Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Belarus in the CSTO, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Igor Petrishenko, BelTA learned from CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov.

"The members of the council approved the draft resolution of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers on the amendments to the regulation on the working group on Afghanistan at the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers. The document will be submitted to the forthcoming meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers," the spokesman said.



The Permanent Council continued consideration and finalization of the draft list of joint statements in 2017 and the draft plan of CSTO consultations on foreign policy, security and defense in the second half of 2017 - first half of 2018.



The meeting was attended by new CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .