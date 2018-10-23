CSTO Chiefs of General Staff to discuss military cooperation on October 26

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Chiefs of General Staff from member-states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet security bloc, will hold a meeting in Kazakhstan's Almaty on October 26, the organization said on its website TASS reported.

"The CSTO military committee will discuss issues of developing military cooperation at its meeting in Almaty on October 26. During the meeting the sides plan to discuss the situation in the collective security regions and measures aimed at enhancing collective security of the CSTO member-states," the statement said.

The discussion will focus on air defense issues in the Central Asian Region.



According to the organization's website, the meeting will be chaired by Kazakhstan's Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of General Staff Murat Maykeev.



The agreement on setting up the Collective Security Treaty Organization was signed in 1992. As of now, security bloc brings together Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.