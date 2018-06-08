CSTO, CIS, SCO heads to meet in China's Qingdao on June 9

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The heads of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will meet in China's Qingdao on 9 June, BelTA learned from CSTO spokesperson Vladimir Zainetdinov.

"The ninth annual meeting of the heads of the CSTO, the CIS and the SCO will take place on the sidelines of the SCO Summit on 9 June. CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev and SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov will discuss cooperation between regional international organizations, current international issues, goals and prospects for the development of the SCO, the CIS and the CSTO," the spokesperson said.



The CSTO and the SCO cooperate in accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed between the secretariats of the CSTO and the SCO in Dushanbe in October 2007. "This document reflects the determination of both the international regional organizations to establish and develop equal and constructive cooperation with a view to full and efficient implementation of tasks. The memorandum confirms the readiness of both the organizations to combine efforts to ensure regional and international security and stability, combat terrorism, illegal drug trafficking, suppress illicit trafficking in arms, and counteract organized transnational crime," Vladimir Zainetdinov said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.