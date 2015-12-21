  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    CSTO Collective Security Council meeting kicks off in Moscow

    17:26, 21 December 2015
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is taking part in a meeting of heads of CSTO member states in Moscow.

    Opening the meeting of the Collective Security Council President of Russia Vladimir Putin said that the roundtable will discuss the issues related to the reform of the permanent working bodies of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. In addition the meeting will exchange views on the current situation in the zone of responsibility and further joint actions.

    Tags:
    CSTO Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan State-of-the-Nation Address 2015 President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!