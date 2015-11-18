CSTO Coordinating Council to discuss measures against illegal migration

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A session of the coordinating council of heads of competent agencies of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states will take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on 19 November to discuss measures against illegal migration, BelTA learned from CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov.

The session will focus on results of CSTO tactical, preventive measures and special operations staged to combat illegal migration in 2015. Participants of the session will also share experience of the CSTO member states in using migration statistics for shaping the migration policy and for creating specialized institutions for temporary accommodation of readmitted foreigners. The formation of the legal base that regulates the accommodation procedure for the duration of their legal status determination will be discussed as well. Participants of the session will also discuss progress in forming the system for sharing data between the competent agencies of the CSTO member states for counteracting illegal migration and the organization of information exchange between migration agencies of the CSTO member states during the signing of international agreements on counteracting illegal migration. Participants of the session will also discuss results of the seminar held on 4 June 2015 for specialists of migration agencies of the CSTO member states to discuss the planning of actions and the organization of accommodation of forced migrants, who arrive en masse. The seminar was arranged by the Federal Migration Service of Russia, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Organization for Migration, eng.belta.by reports.