CSTO countries &#39;one of primary targets&#39; of international terrorism - organization&#39;s chief

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Member-states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet security alliance, are one of key targets of international terrorism, the organization's chief Nikolai Bordyuzha said on Friday.

"Today member-states of the CSTO are one of the main targets of international terrorism," Bordyuzha said at the meeting of the organization's Council of Parliamentary Assembly in Armenia's capital Yerevan.

"Increased activity of terrorist and extremist groups in the world and in the region of collective security is a serious threat to security and stability," he said.

Bordyuzha said there is also great pressure of "the so-called hybrid war, strengthening of military groups of NATO countries and provocation of escalation of frozen conflicts in immediate proximity from our borders."

The CSTO chief said one of priority goals of the organization is to combat terrorism and extremism. Force potential of the CSTO is one of major tools of ensuring security of the member-states, including from terrorist threat, he said.

Headquartered in Moscow, the CSTO, formed in 2002, is a regional security group comprising six post-Soviet countries - Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia.

Kazinform refers to TASS