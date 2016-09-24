CSTO countries draft resolution against deploying weapons in outer space

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The ministers of foreign affairs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states have adopted a draft resolution against being the first party to deploy weapons in outer space, BelTA learned from CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov.

A routine meeting of the CSTO ministers of foreign affairs took place in New York on the sidelines of the 71st session of the UN General Assembly. Participants of the meeting discussed matters relating to the agenda of the session, priorities of the CSTO member states and their joint steps.



The ministers of foreign affairs exchanged views on a large number of matters relating to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, including steps to make cooperation in international institutions more effective. Preparations for the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council that will take place in Yerevan in October as well as sessions of other CSTO agencies were discussed. Participants of the meeting exchanged opinions about topical international problems and steps to address them.



As a result of the meeting on the sidelines of the 71st session of the UN General Assembly the ministers of foreign affairs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states adopted a draft resolution against being the first party to deploy weapons in outer space. Participants of the meeting also agreed joint actions of the CSTO member states in the United Nations Organization for the sake of ensuring security, fighting terrorism and glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism, and counteracting attempts to revise results of World War Two.