CSTO countries say fight against Islamic State top priority

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries consider fighting against the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization as top priority and note growing security threats in Central Asia, the joint statement signed after the CSTO summit said on Monday.

"We see as a priority task the decisive fight against the ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant - former name of IS) terrorist group that has unleashed cruel bloodshed in many countries and presents a threat to the entire humanity," the document said. "We note the growth of security threats in Central Asia connected with activities of ISIL, the Taliban movement, Al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations on the territory of Afghanistan which leads to escalation of tensions on CSTO's southern borders, directly threatening with destabilization of the situation in the area of its (CSTO's) responsibility," the statement added. The document noted that CSTO member states call on all countries to strictly comply with requirements of anti-terrorist resolutions of UN Security Council and General Assembly. The leaders of CSTO member countries also called for forming a broad coalition on the basis of UN Charter, norms and principles of international law without politicizing and preconditions. "We pay much attention to further strengthening the package of measures aimed at fighting against the ideology of international terrorism and religious extremism. We are confident that in order to strengthen civil immunity to distribution of radical ideas, it is necessary to add to efforts of relevant state authorities the potential of public structures, media and religious confessions," the statement said. Islamic State extremist organization The Islamic State is an extremist organization banned in Russia. In 2013-2014, it called itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). In June 2014, IS announce the establishment of the "Islamic caliphate" on the territories seized in Iraq and Syria. According to US' Central Intelligence Agency, the extremist group includes around 30,000 people, while Iraqi authorities claim there are around 200,000 in IS. Among members of the group are citizens of 80 countries, including France, Great Britain, Germany, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, US, Canada, as well as Russia and other CIS countries. According to reports, militants now control around 40% of the Iraqi territory and 50% of the Syrian territory. Source: TASS