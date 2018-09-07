CSTO countries to partake in earthquake drill

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - On 10th and 11th September 2018, the units of the emergency agencies of the CSTO Member States will participate in the Skala 2018 exercise, the third joint special tactical training exercise, in Almaty region, Kazakhstan, the press service of the Emergency Committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry says.

The exercise is conducted to improve the CSTO units' preparedness and efficiency in responding to emergency situations that would happen as a result of a devastating earthquake in Central Asia, to train the CSTO units in terms of the organizational and practical activities while preparing or conducting rescue and other emergency operations.

The rescue units of the emergency mitigation bodies of the CSTO Member States (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan) will be involved in the exercise.